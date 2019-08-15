A23 reopens after serious collision in Crawley

A road in Crawley was closed after a serious accident this morning (Thursday), Sussex Roads Police has confirmed.

A23 Crawley Avenue was closed northbound from Gossops Drive to Ifield Avenue, due to the collision at around 7.30am.

Slow traffic was reported on the A2220 Horsham Road after the accident at Cheals Roundabout.

In a post on Twitter whilst the incident was ongoing, Sussex Roads Police wrote: "A23 Crawley, junction with Ifield Avenue towards Gatwick currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

"We're hoping to have the road open shortly. Thank you for your patience."

Providing an update, it added: "A23 Crawley road closures have been stood down and roads reopened."