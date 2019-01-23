A23 partially closed after milk tanker breaks down

The A23 is partially closed after a milk tanker broke down earlier this morning.

According to traffic reports, the left-hand lane on the A23 heading northbound is closed between the A272, Bolney Cross, to B2115 Warninglid.

Sussex Roads Police tweeted: "Please drive with care, as there is currently a lane 1 closure at Bolney, northbound.

"This is due to an earlier incident and a fuel spillage on the road.

"Currently waiting for Highways to attend."

At around 7.45am, police confirmed that the highways team was at the scene, and the road should be fully reopened soon.