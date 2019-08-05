A23 near Crawley partially blocked due to two-car collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The A23 is partially blocked due to a two-car collision. The Crawley A-road is partially blocked due to the accident, which happened in the southbound carriageway at the Junction 11, Pease Pottage junction. Traffic news Traffic is building. Accident on A23 at Pyecombe causes delays Low-cost airline to start flights from Gatwick to Kuwait