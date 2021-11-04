The incident involved the bridge at Broxmead Lane and happened on the southbound carriageway shortly after 12pm, police said.

They said officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) responded and a section of the road was temporarily closed while the scene was made safe.

A police spokesman said: “No other vehicles were involved and the sole occupant of the lorry was uninjured.

Police said a lorry hit a bridge that runs over the A23 near Bolney on Wednesday (November 3). Picture: Eddie Mitchell.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to come forward.

“In particular, police wish to trace a lorry driver who managed to capture dash cam footage from their vehicle travelling behind on the southbound carriageway.”

The spokesman said that officers would also like to trace the driver of a white Skoda who was ‘travelling in the second lane at the time of the incident’.