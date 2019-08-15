A23 crash: person taken to hospital with ‘serious head and arm injuries’

A person with serious injuries was taken to hospital following a crash in Crawley.

Two ambulances and two response cars attended the collision on Crawley Avenue at 5.35am this morning, according to a South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) spokesman.

Police

He said: “The air ambulance car was also sent and supported the crew who took the patient to Royal Surrey Hospital, Brighton with serious head and arm injuries.”

The road was closed northbound from Gossops Drive to Ifield Avenue but has now reopened, Sussex Roads Police said.

