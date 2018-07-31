A new hospital? A giant coffee shop? What you think should replace Horsham’s Novartis

After the announcement views will be sought on new plans for the future of Horsham Novartis site residents have had their say on what they would like to replace the old building.

West Sussex County Council - which bought the site for 16m in 2016 - has drawn up a new masterplan which is proposing to create a large space for business and new homes on the site.

With the plans set to go up for public consultation in the autumn residents have given their suggestions on what facilities they believe would benefit the area.

There has been an overwhelming outcry to create a new hospital on the site.

Posting on the County Times Facebook page Andrew Wenzel said: “A hospital or a new campus for Sussex Uni would be the most beneficial to Horsham. A new hospital would put pressure off of the current one in Horsham and with that space could be built to the same level as Redhill and would mean that we no longer have to travel all the way to Redhill for anything more than the current hospital can handle. It would also take pressure off of both Redhill and Haywards Heath and provide a significant boost in local jobs.”

Daniel Sheldrake joked saying it should be turned into the ‘Biggest coffee shop” before going on to say: “A nice hospital would do lovely saves people rushing over to Redhill/Haywards Heath and puts a bit of the pressure off them. Please don’t be private housing got enough of them going up.”

Jacquelyn Dormer-Henson simply said: “Hospital!!”

Meanwhile calls were also made for a new secondary school to be created along with other suggestions including an animal sanctuary or ‘100 per cent’ affordable housing.

Sandra Williams commented: “Should be the site of a much needed Secondary school,” while Oliver Stevenson said: “World class science and research park. Why not create something amazing?”

Lynda Hillicks said: “Have a permanent ice rink & trampoline park with parking perhaps with a putting green section too. Things that everyone can join in.”

Andrew Campbell said: “Affordable housing, affordable housing and affordable housing. And not the few percent of the total planning application you usually allow. 100 percent affordable housing.”

Katherine Hayles added: “Anything really, it’s an eyesore as it is!”

