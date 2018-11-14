7-year-old Henfield girl’s Chestnut Tree House marathon fundraiser

A seven-year-old girl from Henfield is just over a week away from completing a month-long charity run the length of a marathon.

Martha Robinson’s 26-mile fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Research and Chestnut Tree House will finish on Saturday November 24.

The year-two pupil at St Peter’s CofE Primary School, who runs most days except Wednesdays when she has her gymnastics class, said: “Some days I don’t really want to run cause I might be tired after school but then I just tell myself it’s worth it and I can do it.”

The ‘marathon in a month’ idea came about when Martha asked to start jogging with her mum Kirsty Robinson as a way of keeping fit.

One of Kirsty’s colleagues set up a virtual run which sees people pay £12 towards Dementia Revolution and choose the distance they would run over the month out of the children’s mile, 5km, 10km or full marathon.

Kirsty said: “I suggested this to Martha as a way of keeping her motivated as she will receive a medal at the end for her efforts and she choose to do the full marathon.

“We decided to raise extra funds by setting up a go fund me page and using sponsor forms.

“Martha’s aim was to raise £200 and so far she is on her way to £600!”

This money will all go to Chestnut Tree House which runs mostly on charitable donations.

The charity works with children who have life limiting or life shortening conditions and their families.

Kirsty added: “Having been to the hospice I have seen the work they do to ensure that every day is a great day for these children and families and we feel they deserve all the support in the world.”

To sponsor Martha, visit https://uk.gofundme.com/sftrm4-marathon-in-a-month

For more information about Chestnut Tree House, visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk