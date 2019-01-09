Horsham District Year of Culture launched on Saturday (January 5).

7 things to look forward to in the Horsham district in 2019

With 2018 well and truly in the past there's plenty to get excited about in the Horsham district over the coming year.

It's set to be a busy 2019 for the district and we have picked some of the standout events coming up this year.

Two years in the making Horsham is set to celebrate its Year of Culture with events happening most weekends throughout the 2019. The district will host world class authors and musicians as well as its first ever film festival and the first ever Sussex comedian of the year competition.

1. Horsham District Year of Culture

After months of work Piries Place is finally set to reopen in the spring. The new-look square will host a cinema, a 92-bed hotel and lots of restaurants, bars and retailers. The 8m new car park is also expected to be completed this year.

2. Piries Place re-opening

The district will be getting not one but two new football grounds this year. The long awaited new home for Horsham FC is set to open at Hop Oast whilst Broadbridge Heath Football Club are also expected to move into their new home in Wickhurst Lane.

3. Football's coming home

Many of the popular festivals and events across the district are set to return. Plans are already underway for the Piazza Italia and the Americarna festivals and many of the village festivals are also expected to return

4. The return of the festivals

