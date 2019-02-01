50 years of Wadars: looking back at some of charity’s memorable and unusual rescue jobs
Wadars has been rescuing animals across the district for 50 years.
In this special piece, we look back at some of its most varied – and unusual – callouts. The charity’s fleet of animal ambulances are a frequent sight across the area, from Southwick in the east to Barnham in the west and inland as far as Pulborough.
1. Sssssurprise!
When a couple bought a suitcase from Argos, they had this unexpected extra. Wadars were called and the snake was eventually handed to specialists