12 hurt in ‘serious’ crash between a bus and van in Crawley

Twelve people were rushed to hospital following a ‘serious’ crash between a bus and a van in Crawley this morning.

The air ambulance and a fleet of ambulance vehicles attended the scene in Hawth Avenue following the crash soon before 11.30am.

Scene of the crash in Hawth Avenue. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-190108-140110001

The injured included the drivers of both the bus and van, according to a spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

However, he said, most of the injured were described as ‘walking wounded’. He added: “No life threatening injuries were reported.”

The victims were taken to East Surrey Hospital for treatment.

Bus firm Metrobus said that buses on its Route 2 service were diverted via Haslett Avenue because of the ‘very serious accident.’

A spokeswoman said: “A route 2 Metrobus bus and a van collided at the junction of Furnace Drive and Hawth Avenue in Crawley at 11.28am today.”

She said the bus driver had suffered knee injuries in the crash.