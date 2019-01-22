Catch Line: Christmas Vegan Festival 'Date: 8-12-2018'Location: Fareham Leisure Centre, Park Lane, Fareham 'Story: Fareham Christmas Vegan Festival is on Saturday 8th December at Fareham Leisure Centre'Picture: Duncan Shepherd PPP-180912-074546006

11 top places to eat vegan food in Crawley according to TripAdvisor

Veganuary is a charity inspiring people to try vegan food for January.

But where can you get good vegan food Crawley? We’ve checked with TripAdvisor on the top places decided by you that have vegan menu options. They are listed in no particular order. See also: These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

Loving Hut. 1 Southgate Parade, Crawley, RH10 6ER . Picture: Google Maps.
Loving Hut. 1 Southgate Parade, Crawley, RH10 6ER . Picture: Google Maps.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Sage. 36 High Street, Crawley RH10 1BW. Picture: Google Maps.
Sage. 36 High Street, Crawley RH10 1BW. Picture: Google Maps.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The Parson's Pig, Balcombe Road, Worth, Crawley, RH10 3NL. Picture Google Maps.
The Parson's Pig, Balcombe Road, Worth, Crawley, RH10 3NL. Picture Google Maps.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Royal Thai Taste. 58A High Street, Crawley RH10 1BT. Picture Google Maps.
Royal Thai Taste. 58A High Street, Crawley RH10 1BT. Picture Google Maps.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3