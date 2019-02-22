Horsham's hugely popular Italian festival returns for its 13th year this Easter weekend. For more see www.facebook.com/events/horshamtimewellspent/horsham-piazza-italia-2019/555697511602753/

11 things that you won't want to miss in Horsham District this spring

From theatre shows to food festivals, crafts to countryside, there's fun and interest for all the family in Horsham this springtime.

Find the perfect spring activity here at the County Times' online guide.

On April 3 enjoy a tasting of homemade herbal teas from plants & flowers in the garden. For more see www.hdculture2019.co.uk/event/tea-tasting-4/

1. Tea Tasting at Leonardslee Gardens

Choose from a selection of picnic spots and delicious picnic menus at Leonardslee gardens starting April 19. For more see www.hdculture2019.co.uk/event/picnics-in-the-garden/

2. Picnics in the garden

A great fun event for all the family over the Easter weekend. For more see www.hdculture2019.co.uk/event/leonardslee-easter-hunt/

3. Easter egg hunt at Leonardslee Gardens

Steyning High Street will be closed to traffic and lined with stalls, entertainment and displays on May 27. For more see www.hdculture2019.co.uk/event/steyning-country-fair/

4. Steyning Country Fair

