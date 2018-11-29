11 experiences almost everyone in Sussex should try by the age of 40
Sussex is full of exciting and unusual activities, places of interest, unique events and outstanding places to eat.
Here we look at 11 experiences we reckon you should try if you live in Sussex.
Eat at one of the two Michelin Star restaurants in Sussex - Restaurant Tristan in Horsham and Gravetye Manor in West Hoathly
Step back in time and ride a steam train at The Bluebell Railway, which runs between East Grinstead & Sheffield Park.
Swing from tree to tree at Go Ape in Tilgate Park, Crawley. There are adventures for juniors and adults.
Watch the south's best free airshow at Airbourne. Although the Red Arrows will not attend in 2019 there will be plenty of incredible air displays (Photo by Jon Rigby)
