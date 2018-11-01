£10,000 reward offered in hunt for Loxwood 'arsonists'

A huge reward has been offered as owners of the Loxwood Meadows step up their hunt to catch 'arsonists' who caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to their property.

Back in July the County Times reported on a serious fire in the fields off the B2133 which destroyed a barn and seating area and also endangered the 50-acre woodland. For more see our previous story: Firefighters battle Loxwood blazes

Wanted posters put up around Loxwood

Four fire engines rushed to the scene just after 4.40am - on July 27 - and spent eight hours tackling the blaze.

Owners of the meadows said around £35,000 worth of damaged had been caused and they had since put up posters around the village offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonists.

Maurice Bacon, who owns the farmland, said: "The Loxwood Meadows are special, and have received recognition for their wealth of natural habitats and ecofriendly management.

"We are so very lucky that the fire that was started in the midst of the very hot, dry weather did not decimate them. I really hope that this reward will trigger people’s memory’s for information that will lead to the capture of the arsonists, and that our distinctive posters will also encourage people to come forward if they can help.”

No-one was in the barn at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported however, some props belonging to the Loxwood Joust were destroyed.

Following the blaze police launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The field owners are encouraging anyone with information to contact police online, or call 101, quoting serial 212 of 27/07.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111