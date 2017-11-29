£1 million new look for village centre shop

A village Co-op store has re-opened today with a £1 million new look.

The Co-op - in High Street, Hurstpierpoint - has undergone a programme of improvement and extension works.

It re-opened with help from children of St Lawrence Primary School who were on hand to cut the re-opening ribbon. The school also received a cheque for £500 as part of the Co-op’s launch-day celebrations.

The new-look store is also set to bring a funding boost for local causes through its membership scheme under which members receive a 5 per cent reward when they buy own-branded products and services, with a further 1 per cent benefitting local good causes.

Last weekend, the store handed over funds to Courtmeadow Riding for Disabled, Hurst Festival and Hurstpierpoint Sculpture Gardens as part of second round payouts from its Local Community Fund.

The relaunched Co-op offers an in-store bakery and self-service tills and has a focus on fresh foods, meal ideas, award winning wines, greeting cards and essentials.

Store manager Andy Wadey said: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment in Hurstpierpoint and to unveil a great new look which we are confident will enable us to better serve people in the area.”

And area manager Keith Macfarlane added: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum, and our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub and an asset for the community. We want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in their area who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its re-launch. And students in the area holding a NUS extra card can receive a 10 per cent discount at the Co-op to support them during their studies.