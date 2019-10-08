These sites in Burgess Hill have been identified for potential new housing

Residents are being invited to have their say on potential new housing sites.

Mid Sussex District Council is preparing a site allocations document which will identify sufficient housing sites to provide a five-year housing land supply to 2031.

615 sites in Burgess Hill have been indentified for potential new housing

It said it will also make sure that enough land is allocated to meet identified employment needs.

Burgess Hill Town Council said sites for 615 homes have been identified.

It said is keen to hear the views of the public at a consultation on October 14.

The public consultation is being held a St Wilfrids Church hall (behind the church) in Station Road, at 7pm.

Sites identified in Burgess Hill are as follows:

• Land south of 96 Folders Lane: 43 homes

• Land south of Folders Lane and east of Keymer Road: 300 homes

• Land south of Selby Close: 12 homes

• Land south of Southway: 30 homes

• The Brow and St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School: 200 homes

• Woodfield House, Isaacs Lane: 30 homes

In addition the following sites have been identified for the provision of new employment sites:

• Burnside Centre, Victoria Road

• Site of former KDG, Victoria Road

Full details can be found on the MSDC website at www.midsussex.gov.uk/planning-building/development-plan-documents.

Residents are also invited to meet town councillors and to express their thoughts as part of the consultation process.