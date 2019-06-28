These are the 14 takeaways in Horsham with a five-star food hygiene rating

These are the takeaways in Horsham that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

If you are planning on ordering in, be sure to check this list before you do.

These are the takeaways in Horsham that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A five-star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

14 - 15 Lintot Square, Fairbank Road, Southwater, Horsham, RH13 9LA. Rated 5 on 23-Feb-2018.

1. Capital Chinese Takeaway

Enterprise House, 80 Lambs Farm Road, Horsham, RH12 4JH. Rated 5 on 4-Mar-2019.

2. Pizza Plus

5 Wilton Close, Partridge Green, Horsham, RH13 8RX. Rated 5 on 6-Mar-2018.

3. Potters Fish and Chips

Worthing Road, Southwater, Horsham, RH13 9HE. Rated 5 on 17-Apr-2019.

4. Southwater Kebab

