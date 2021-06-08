Camber Sands - Picture: Justin Lycett

Top beaches in Sussex according to TripAdvisor

Sussex has some of the best beaches in the UK.

By Charlotte Harding
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 1:02 pm

A number across the coast have been awarded Blue Flag status, which is considered to be the gold standard for beaches or Seaside Awards which are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of its coastline, which means you are spoilt for choice for a day out.

TripAdvisor has listed the top beaches across the county, in no particular order we take a look.

What do you think? Do you agree?

1. Hove Lawns

Hove Lawns was among 15 locations in the south east to receive the designation from the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: eddie mitchell

2. West Wittering

West Wittering beach in West Sussex has Blue Flag status and won a Seaside Award. Picture Steve Robards

3. Brighton Beach

Brighton Beach has Blue Flag status this picture was taken on the MAy bank holiday. PIcture: Getty Images/Chris Eades

Photo: Getty Images Europe

4. Camber Sands

Camber Sands near Rye was named one of the UK's best beaches by holidaycottages.co.uk's newly launched user-friendly Beach Index tool. Picture: Justin Lycett

