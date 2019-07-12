St Catherine's Hospice's HeART to Heart trail wows local community

St Catherine's Hospice launched the HeART to Heart trail two weeks ago, and it's already proving to be popular with the local community.

The free community art trail is perfect for families looking for something different to do this summer.

It comprises of 26 beautiful heart sculptures designed by local artists and sponsored by local businesses, along with 11 smaller wire hearts designed by local schools and youth groups.

Paul Talmey, a long standing supporter of the hospice, said: “It’s a fantastic idea and I’m loving working my way around the hearts, it’s clear how much time and effort people have invested in these beautiful creations.

"It’s also a great excuse to get out and about and to grab some freebies for yourself as well.

"If you haven’t started the trail yet, now’s a good time. It’s a fun, safe and eye catching way to support our local hospice.”

The hearts can be found across Crawley, Horsham, Reigate and East Grinstead - they were moved into their new homes overnight by a team from the hospice.

Cameron Rowell, an employee at the Capitol Theatre in Horsham said: “It’s really lovely to have You Touched my Heart by Susan Tindall in our foyer as part of the HeART to Heart trail.

"You can really see how much effort and love has gone into her design. The heart’s in aid of a lovely charity and has a lovely story behind it too.

"I’d encourage everyone to get out on the HeART to Heart trail this summer to discover all of the amazing hearts, and I’m looking forward to welcoming people to the Capitol to tick off our heart.”

A 'HeART to Heart' app is available to help people find all 26 sculptures, and they can also collect rewards, track their progress, and vote for their favourite heart.

Nearly 600 people have downloaded it, and more than 1,500 hearts have been unlocked by users.

Physical maps are also available from St Catherine's charity shops, local shopping centres, libraries, cafés and museums across Surrey and Sussex.

Sarah Clapp, who works in Crawley, said: “I'm loving the HeART to Heart trail. I love seeing them in the distance; the sun shining on them in all their glory is gorgeous.

"This month is poignant for me as it’s the month I lost my mum, who was cared for by St Catherine’s Hospice nine years ago. But the hospice’s beautiful hearts are bringing a smile to my face, and sharing them on social media is prompting questions from friends.”

A HeART to Heart Hub can be found in County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley, where visitors can decorate plant pots and do arts and crafts, as well as buy merchandise.

The trail will be up until mid-September, and you can use the hashtag #hearttrailuk to see people's photos.

The trail has already raised more than £100,000 for St Catherine's Hospice, which provides end-of-life care support to terminally ill people and their families across Crawley, Horsham, East Surrey and Mid Sussex.

People can donate along the trail here.

For more photos of the trail, click here.