Spacious village home on the edge of Storrington

Nestling on the edge of Storrington in a popular residential road, this older style village home sits in a generously proportioned plot and is currently being offered for sale by Messrs Comyn and James.

Set well back with a large front plot providing ample parking, the property is a chalet style home with spacious ground floor living with scope to update and possibly enlarge (subject to consent). Off the hall is a ground floor cloakroom, a study, a dining room or fourth bedroom, a kitchen/breakfast room with aga and a good sized sitting room overlooking the garden. On the first floor are three bedrooms with wardrobes and eaves storage as well as a cloakroom and a separate bathroom.

Outside there is a single garage and driveway with space to create additional parking and turning. The rear garden is large with a wide terrace with stores, garage and utility room and extends with a formal lawn to an area ideal for vegetables. At the far end is a detached brick studio or work shop and with work this could make an ideal home office, gym or art studio. The property is conveniently located within an area with National Trust woodland, a local store and school and is a short drive from the centre of the town.

The property offers plenty of scope and full details are available from Comyn and James on 01798 888111 or by email property@comynandjames.co.uk. The asking price is £595,000 for the freehold.