Spacious luxury apartment in Horsham town centre

Courtney Green are pleased to be offering for sale this highly spacious three bedroomed third floor luxury apartment, situated in the heart of Horsham town centre and forming part of the landmark Kings Gate development which was built by Bellmont Homes in 2002 on the site of the former King & Barnes brewery.

The bright and airy apartment is being offered for sale with no forward chain and the accommodation comprises a master bedroom with adjoining dressing room and en suite shower room, guest bedroom two with en suite shower room, a third bedroom or study and a bathroom. In addition there is an 18ft x 15ft double aspect sitting room which has double doors opening an equally spacious fitted kitchen/dining room.

A feature of this property is a large balcony directly accessed from both the sitting room and master bedroom which affords panoramic views over Horsham town.

The property benefits from a gas fired system to radiators and is fully double glazed. There is a lift rising to the third floor with private direct access to the property’s accommodation. There is allocated parking with space for two vehicles, in tandem, in the underground parking area which is accessed via a remote controlled gate.

Furthermore, in the underground parking area there are two lock up cupboards ideal for storage. Surrounding the apartments are well tended areas of communal gardens with a water feature.

Courtney Green are quoting an asking price of £395,000 for the remainder of the 999 years lease and they can be contacted on 01403 252222.