Showhome to be unveiled at exclusive Bluebell Meadow development in Wisborough Green

Jones Homes is set to unveil the showhome at Bluebell Meadow, an exclusive development of traditional new homes in Wisborough Green.

Visitors will be able to view the three-bedroom detached Haslemere showhome for the first time on Saturday 8th December. The sales team will be on hand to show people around and answer questions from visitors.

The Haslemere is one of a range of two to four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses under construction at the development off Petworth Road.

Sara Stanhope, Sales Director for Jones Homes Southern, said: “The launch of the showhome is a key moment for any development. Anticipation has been building at Bluebell Meadow, not least among the people who have already reserved their new home.

“This is the moment when people can really begin to visualise how their home will look. At Jones Homes we are proud of the high specification we offer. Visitors will be able to see this reflected in everything from appliances to bathrooms, kitchens and internal detailing.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our early purchasers and new visitors and to gathering their feedback.”

There are just 25 houses being built at Bluebell Meadow, which is located 250m from the village green and shop. The two-storey homes have been designed to mirror the traditional architecture of other buildings around the village.

The development will include a green open area with space to play. Jones Homes will contribute more than £250,000 towards local infrastructure, half of which will go towards primary and

secondary education. The figure also includes a £44,000 investment in community facilities and £20,000 for sports and leisure. £9065 towards public art may also be offered to the Parish Council subject to agreement.

To be among the first to view the showhome, visit Bluebell Meadow from 10am on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th December. For more information see www.jones-homes.co.uk or call 01403 701033.