See inside Horsham’s South Lodge Hotel and Spa

The Botanica joins the other popular venues at the country house hotel in Lower Beeding, just outside Horsham, with the traditional Camellia restaurant and award-winning fine dining at The Pass.
View more
Visitors to South Lodge Hotel now have even more delicious dining options with the introduction of a new spa, complete with its own restaurant.
The Botanica joins the other popular venues at the country house hotel in Lower Beeding, just outside Horsham, with the traditional Camellia restaurant and award-winning fine dining at The Pass.