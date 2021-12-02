17 adorable cats at in need of loving new homes closest to Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex

3.

Our lovely Bubbles came in as her previous owner was no longer able to take care of her. Bubbles truly is a bubbly cat, she loves people & will rub against you and twirl around your feet. When not under your feet Bubbles does like a bit of personal space so she would be best suited to an adult only home where they understand that she loves affection but will also need time to herself to nap & play. She'll also need to be the only cat in the home as she dislikes other animals. RSPCA Central London Branch SUS-210212-075502004