Space hoppers, karate and a bit of Silver Fury in 1977

These pictures were published in the County Times in 1977. Enjoy!

Also in 1977, came this delightful little snippet from the Bolney Parish Magazine, in which an eight-year-old girl answered that all-important question 'what is a granny?’.

The International Spacehopper Club held its annual meeting on an S-bend course at Hayling Pond, West Chiltington

She wrote: "A granny is a lady who has no children of her own and therefore loves the boys and girls of other people. Grannies have nothing to do, they only have to be there.

"If they take you for a walk they go slowly past all the beautiful leaves and caterpillars. They never say ‘come along quickly’ or ‘hurry up, for goodness sake’.

"They are usually fat but not too fat to tie your shoelaces. They wear glasses and sometimes they can take their teeth out.

"They can answer questions like ‘why do dogs hate cats?’ and ‘why isn’t God married?’.

"They never mind reading the same story over and over again.

"Everyone should try to have a granny, especially those who have no TV. Grannies are the only grown-ups who always have time.”