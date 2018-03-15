Humpty Dumpty and Daleks joined the fun in 1979

If there’s one thing 50-odd years of television has taught us it’s that, when faced with a Dalek, the sensible options are to either run away or hide.

In 1979, the children at Forest House, in Mannings Heath, chose a third option – they played with them. Did they not recognise pure evil when they saw it!

Dalek invasion of Forest House all for a good cause!

The Daleks were the main attraction at the children home’s annual fete and helped to bring in an impressive £1,600.

In Henfield, a much gentler TV star was at Warren Playgroup’s summer gala. His name was Humpty and he was one of the top names in the toybox on Play School.

Humpty brought his friend Sarah Long with him – and her son Matthew – and Sarah was presented with flowers by Emily Norman and Antonia Baverstock, both aged 4. As far as we know, there were no flowers for Humpty, which seems a little unfair.

Elsewhere, 24 teams took part in the Horsham Round Table soap box derby, raising more than £1,800 for children’s charities.

The winner was the SS Peagreen, whose crew was dressed as characters from The Owl and the Pussycat.

A special prize, for “ingenuity, cheek and sheer determination” went to the wonderfully named Plon-Kar.

The West Chiltington Silver Band was 72 years old in 1979 and on the lookout for new members. They are pictured at a garden fete, held in Southlands Lane, at the home of Mr and Mrs FR Salinger, where they raised £500 for band funds.

There was a special surprise for Winnie Selmes, who retired after 18 years in the Guiding movement. Winnie was said to be “quite overwhelmed” when the girls of the 1st and 2nd Southwater Brownies presented her with a carved bench by way of a thank you for all her years’ service.

At the Capitol theatre, members of the Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (HAODS) put on a performance of Noel Coward’s Hay Fever, which was described as “better than I have seen it done by professionals” by the County Times.

Judith Bliss was played by Joyce Catton, Richard Greatham was played by Howard Collis, Sorel Bliss was played by Nicolette Brewster, Sandy Tyrell was played by David Partidge, and Jackie Coryton was played by Fiona Harvey.