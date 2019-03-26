Horsham nostalgia - before the redevelopment

The pictures show the town before the major redevelopment in the 1970s and 80s. For more old photos of Horsham see How Horsham looked before major development and Horsham old photos - part 2. See also: Horsham’s lost pubs
View more
Here’s our latest selection of photos of Horsham from the 1950s as part of our 150th anniversary.
The pictures show the town before the major redevelopment in the 1970s and 80s. For more old photos of Horsham see How Horsham looked before major development and Horsham old photos - part 2. See also: Horsham’s lost pubs