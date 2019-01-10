Horsham nostalgia: 80-year-old aimed to ride elephant in three week India trip

In Horsham in 1988 adventure was afoot as an 80-year-old retired from a 46-year stint delivery papers ready for a once in a lifetime trip to India.

Margaret Jelley ditched the day job in Ellens Green ready for a three week trip to ride an elephant.

Margaret Jelley

Residents said how Mrs Jelley helped out elderly residents with hot water bottles during bad weather.

In Wisborough Green hairdresser June Cooper was leaving the salon she had run for 20 years and was showered with gifts from grateful clients.

Elsewhere a group of guitarists, under tutor Bob Falloon, wowed a crowd at Forest School with their Irish jigs and reels, as well as compositions by famous Brazilian composer Villa-Lobos.

The concert came ahead of Mr Falloon taking on students at Forest Community School later in the year.

June Copper

Meanwhile hard working pupils at Glebelands School in Cranleigh were rewarded for their efforts with the arrival of a new school minibus.

The youngsters had raised about £8,000 towards the vehicle’s cost.

The remaining £11,409 came from donations with major contributions from Cranleigh Round Table, Cranleigh Rugby Club, Glebelands Trust and Stag Hill Motors of Godalming who made improvements to the bus taking the total value to about £14,000.