Construction work on Queens Square and the Queensway Store

Crawley’s Queens Square - take a look back in pictures

Queens Square has always been the focal point of the town centre.

Since Crawley was designated as a new town on January 9, 1947, it has seen a great number of changes. How many do you remember? The 7 Crawley town centre sites that are ‘key opportunities for development’ See also: The 7 Crawley town centre sites that are ‘key opportunities for development’

The Queens Square clock
Len Baker working on a mosaic in Queen Square
Moving the clock from Queens Square, 1975
In 1978, Councillor June Clay suggested stocking the fountain in Queens Square with piranha fish to stop people filling it with rubbish. That didn't stop these lads from going for a paddle on a rather warm day
