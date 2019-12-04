New Horsham town centre restaurant opening tonight

A new Horsham town centre restuarant has opened its doors for the first time tonight.

Izmir Bar and Grill opened for the first time this evening (December 4) in East Street.

Izmir opened its doors tonight (December 4) SUS-190829-142222001

Owner Shehzad said: “We had a very good response.”

He said the restaurant, which is on the former Strada site, held a soft launch yesterday which 144 people attended.

He added: “We’re ready now. We have got a really nice atmosphere.”

