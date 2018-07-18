Made in Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo reveals her top fashion tips for Glorious Goodwood

For followers of fashion it is nearly that time of year when the hats are donned for Glorious Goodwood’s ladies day.

Held at Goodwood Racecourse on Thursday, August 2 it is during the five days of the Qatar Goodwood Festival of Speed, which starts on Tuesday, July 31.

For those not sure what to wear Great British Racing have team up with Made in Chelsea star and Queen of the I’m a Celebrity jungle Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo to share some of her top fashion tips.

“I absolutely love horse racing,” said Georgia.

“It is one of the few occasions us ladies, and men for that matter, can dress up and enjoy a great day or night of sport.

“It is such a fun day, whether you’re with friends or family, there is so much to do, most of all seeing all the beautiful horses. I would encourage everyone to attend their local race meeting this summer – you will not be disappointed.

“I think the most important thing is to have fun with your outfit, let your personality shine through and don’t be afraid to be bold.

“I am a really big fan of wearing a jumpsuit to the races. They are a perfect alternative to a dress, and always looks fresh and smart at the same time.”

Alex Eade, general manager of Goodwood Racecourse, said: “The Qatar Goodwood Festival is a week-long garden party, with a perfect combination of top-level racing, fine food and drink and elegant fashion.

“Ladies’ Day is always a highlight and the Magnolia Cup is a particularly special race, bringing together a group of truly inspirational women for Cancer Research UK.”

The ‘Glorious Goodwood’ Ladies Day will also feature the 2018 Magnolia Cup – presented by Swarovski. A charity race in support of Cancer Research UK, which invites non-professional riders who are amongst the leading women of business, sport, fashion, medicine and media.

This year’s riders, who will all be wearing stunning silks uniquely designed by Fashion Designer, Morvarid Sahafi.

Gates open at midday, with the first race at 1:50pm and the final race at 5:20pm.

The following day (Friday, August 3), Goodwood Racecourse will host the L’Ormarins Best Dressed competition. Female racegoers are being encouraged to dress in the signature L’Ormarins pale blue and white, for the chance to win the trip-of-a-lifetime to South Africa.

Tickets are still available, starting at £25.

For more information, click here

