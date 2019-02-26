Learn how to grow sweet peas as gardening event comes to Kinder Living Home Show in Horsham

A two-day community event combining gardening with conservation is set to take place in Horsham this weekend as part of the Kinder Living Home Show.

Friends of Horsham Park and Transition Horsham have put together a series of talks, workshops and practical gardening demonstrations for the ‘Growing Together’ event which organisers predict will both inform and inspire.

The show has been created to encourage people to make more sustainable choices both in their homes and gardens.

Sally Sanderson, chair of Friends of Horsham Park commenting on the programme said: “This is the best event we have put on so far and we are so excited to be working alongside Transition Horsham and Kinder Living.

“The programme we have put together offers something for everyone and I am particularly looking forward to taking part in the ‘plant your own mothers day gift’ workshop.

“For a small donation of just £5 visitors will be able to create a stunning spring flowering container that they can take home with them. All profits from this workshop will be going to Chestnut Tree House hospice.”

First up on Saturday morning in the two-day programme is Neil Gray talking about peat free gardening, followed by Ant Surrage who will deliver an interactive workshop entitled ‘growing pesticide free’ where he will describe how to control a range of deadly bugs and gruesome diseases found both in the greenhouse and garden.

Saturday also includes a ‘seed sowing made simple’ workshop led by Friends of Horsham Park member and former RHS Wisley propagator, David Hide.

The organisers are especially excited to include a talk by Roger Parsons, the UK’s leading authority on sweet peas.

Roger’s talk simple entitled, ‘Growing Sensational Sweet Peas’ is scheduled for 1.30pm and is sure to be a highlight of the day.

The day ends with the ‘Green Gardeners Question Time’ where visitors can quiz the panel of experts.

Many of the local organisations who have always attended Seedy Saturday, the event traditionally coordinated by Transition Horsham, have joined forces and are taking part in this exciting new venture.

On Sunday the conservation theme continues with a talk from Pete Crawford of Sussex Wildlife Trust about, ‘Gardening for Wildlife’ and a film and discussion about ‘Local Food Roots’ There will also be an opportunity to find out about what’s involved in managing your own allotment.

The Kinder Living Home Show, incorporating Growing Together, takes place on Saturday March 2 and Sunday March 3, in Parkside RH12 1RL with the show opening on both days at 10am.

Entry is free while proceeds raised from plant sales will be going to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

For more information about the event visit www.kinderliving.co.uk/events/home-show-2019/

