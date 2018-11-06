Launch event for Horsham development of modern apartments at Winterton Square

A new development of apartments is set to launch in the heart of Horsham this weekend at Weald Living's Winterton Square.

On Saturday (November 10), from 10am to 2.30pm, Weald Living is holding a launch event for its new development in New Street, Horsham.

Weald Living is holding a launch event at its Winterton Square development in Horsham

Winterton Square offers a range of modern one and two bedroom apartments which are available to purchase on a shared ownership basis.

On Saturday you can discuss your requirements and ask the Weald Living sales team any questions, as well as look around the viewing apartments.

Before purchasing one of the shared ownership properties at Winterton Square, you will need to register online with Help to Buy – www.helptobuyese.org.uk/apply-online

Prices from £56,250 for a 25 per cent share.

To find out more information about Winterton Square, visit www.wealdliving.com/our-developments or head along to the launch event at the development in New Street, Horsham, RH13 5EN, on Saturday, November 10, between 10am and 2.30pm.

