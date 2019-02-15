Is this the Sussex home of the real 007 James Bond?

The historic Sussex home of a second world war hero who may even have helped inspire 007 James Bond has gone on the market.

Stevenson Moir Mackenzie - who was awarded the Croix De Guerre for rescuing the head of the largest resistance movement in France - lived in the southern wing of the Grade II Listed Church Farm House in Tangmere with his wife Dolores until his death in 2013.

An early image of Church Farm House, Tangmere, date unknown, with picket fencing before the great holly hedge which now surrounds it. Faintly in the background you can see the West Wing of the house under construction. SUS-190214-145422001

A close friend of 007 James Bond creator Ian Fleming - they worked together during World War II and remained firm friends - he embodied all the traits of bravery and selfless service to country of the fictional spy; and there were even those who suggested that in these two respects he was an inspiration for Fleming’s enduring creation.

Indeed, Steven worked covertly for MI6 after the war - a revelation even to members of his family - and very nearly became a writer of spy novels himself, which he also loved reading.

The house stands in elegant grounds beside the Grade I Listed 12th century St Andrew’s Church, notable for its connection with the former Tangmere Airfield which was created as a base for the Royal Flying Corp during the first world war.

The churchyard includes the war graves of both British and German World War II service personnel and is maintained by the War Graves Commission.

Church Farm House in Tangmere SUS-190214-144702001

The house itself was a farmhouse reportedly serving the adjoining agricultural land in the 18th and 19th centuries through to the 1960s when it was divided into two dwellings.

The farmers, the Bayley family, are immortalized in the name of an adjoining road.

Period features

The southern wing which is currently for sale still retains some of its grandeur and period features, according to agent Henry Adams.

Church Farm House in Tangmere SUS-190214-144847001

It has large sash windows, elegantly proportioned rooms, and many fireplaces - although it is in need of modernization.

“The ground floor has a large entrance hall and a grand staircase,” the agent said. This leads to a large master bedroom with en-suite, two further double bedrooms, a single bedroom/study and a family bathroom.

In addition to the two reception rooms there is a wood framed conservatory.

The gardens, facing south and adjoining the church, are a particular feature.

Church Farm House in Tangmere SUS-190214-145110001

To arrange a viewing call Simon Smith on 01243 533377. Guide price £695,000.

Another early image of the house before the planting of trees in the grounds. The 12th century church is clearly visible while the main building is seen covered in ivy. A young cyclist is in the foreground in Church Lane. SUS-190214-145411001