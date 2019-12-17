Horsham town centre Nativity - in pictures
Hundreds of children and families experienced the true meaning of Christmas in Horsham’s town centre on Saturday at Horsham Churches Together’s free Christmas event.
There were a host of festive activities including a Nativity and festive trail for families to enjoy.
DM19122078a.jpg. Horsham Churches Together. Photo by Derek Martin Photography
DM19122076a.jpg. Horsham Churches Together. Photo by Derek Martin Photography
DM19122075a.jpg. Horsham Churches Together. Photo by Derek Martin Photography
DM191220752a.jpg. Horsham Churches Together. Photo by Derek Martin Photography
