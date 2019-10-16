Horsham scouts’ eco-drive for a greener future

Scouting in the district has taken a new sustainable turn to encourage the next generation to ‘challenge what has become normal and convenient’ in favour of the environment.

Scouting groups from across the Horsham district met together on Sunday at the district campsite to engage in activities to learn and lead the way in ensuring scouting groups continue to have a positive impact in our communities and on the ecosystem.

The sustainability event was organised in partnership with local organisations UK Harvest, West Sussex County Council, Healthwatch West Sussex and Horsham Matters to build on the work of the Scouting groups which traditionally emphasise personal development through outdoor activities and adventure.

Sal Dartnell, district commissioner for the 15 Horsham scout groups, said: “Scouting has come such a long way and is as vital now for our young people in developing skills for life as it ever was.

“The leave no trace mantra needs to move on to leaving the world in a better place, stewardship to sustainability. The issues of today include overuse of single-use plastics, food production and waste, and water and energy use, but there are many more.

“We believe that scouting is and can play a pivotal role in influencing the future direction of generations to come. Not only do we need to teach and lead our young people, we need to listen to them, which is why we are excited to set up this new sustainability team.

“This is going to be a core focus for West Sussex scouts and for us in Horsham. Beavers, cubs, scouts, explorer scouts, leaders and adult volunteers of all ages from all scout groups have been invited to take part in the interactive and practical activities. We aim to engage and influence them to take away positive ideas and attitudes and changes to help impact sustainability in their own groups.”

Chris Lofts, West Sussex Scouts team lead, said: “We are empowering our young people to be leaders in their communities and networks from a young age, to inspire passion and motivation with knowledge and understanding while offering practical everyday ideas in scouting and at home.

“We are a youth-shaped team. Our scouts can lead their leaders, question processes, challenge what has become normal and convenient and explore more environmentally friendly concepts.”

The eco emphasis in local Scouting groups is driven by efforts by the government and the UN to harness the passion of young people following youth protests about the lack of government action towards environmental issues earlier this year.

Scouts, girl guides, university students and junior achievement movements in countries all over the world can now earn the United Nations Environment Programme’s Plastic Tide Turners Challenge badge through reducing their use of plastic.

The director of the ecosystems division at the UN Environment programme, Susan Gardner, said of the movement: “Harnessing the energy and brilliance of youth is one of the best solutions we have in the fight against the super-sized plastic pollution crisis that we face.”

The youngest group, for six to eight-year-olds, is Beaver Scouts, which meet once a week for an hour.

Cub Scouts, for eight to ten-and-a-half-year-olds, meet once a week for one and a half hours. Scouts are for 10-and-a-half-year-olds to 14-year-olds. Explorers are aged between 14 and 18 years.

The scouting movement particularly welcomes adult volunteers, to care for the high number of younger scouts.

To find out more or get involved, email Hannah Miller at hmiller@horshamscouts.com.

New volunteers are also always welcome.