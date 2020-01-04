Horsham residents urged to donate Christmas trees to goats

Once Christmas is over many people take their tree to the tip.

But this year Horsham District Council is urging residents to consider donating their festive centrepiece to the goats at Brinsbury College, alongside more traditional disposal methods.

In a post on Facebook the council said: “Once the needles begin dropping off your real Christmas tree, there are several different ways for you to recycle them.”

People can chop their tree up and put it in their garden waste bin, or take it to the tip according to a spokeswoman.

But the council said residents can also donate their tree to the goats at Brinsbury College.

People were also urged to consider replanting the tree in their garden so it can be reused this year.

