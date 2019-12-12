Horsham business owner urges people to join Christmas campaign: ‘Why wouldn’t you want to help?’

Every person who is homeless is somebody’s child. Why wouldn’t you want to help?

These are the words of Dominic Sakakini, a Horsham business owner, who is collecting presents, sleeping bags and more to support those less fortunate than himself.

The donations are being sent to the Salvation Army to help support families in the Horsham area in a campaign backed by this newspaper.

Dominic, owner of Sakakini Jewellers in the Carfax, said: “This is an opportunity to give back to the community. It’s important as local businesses to try and do something for the local community.

“We’re trying to arrange over 300 selection boxes. There are about 300 children - they’re not really going to have a Christmas this year.

“We’re also collecting for the teenagers - wash bags, smellies, stuff for the girls and the boys.”

He said he is also collecting sleeping bags to help the homeless and gift cards for Sainsbury’s and Tesco for the Salvation Army to hand out to charities in need.

Dominic added: “I would like to thank the people of Horsham. It’s all about raising money and awareness at Christmas. The tables are full and jammed with gifts and presents and toys. Everything you can imagine for the families and for the homeless.”

He praised the volunteers as ‘unsung heroes’ and said Major Iain Stewart and his wife Ann, of the charity, were ‘amazing’.

Dominic said ‘many years ago’ he was homeless himself.

He added: “I understand what it’s like to struggle. It’s about making this Christmas special for people who might not have a special Christmas. The work that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t see is phenomenal.

“Could you imagine your child sleeping out in the cold with no roof over their head.”

He urged the people of Horsham to donate and to give their time volunteering for the charity.

Dominic added: “It’s always appreciated.

“If you want to get involved with something this year this is by far the best.”

The Salvation Army is also raising £7,000 for an insulated storage shed.

Dominic urged anyone who could donate or help with the project to get in contact.

Food can be dropped off and cash donations can be made at the Salvation Army church in Booth Way/Depot Road, which is open most days from 9am to 2pm.