Homes on the market around Horsham and the surrounding areas
A grand family home with an annexe, a two bed maisonette and a period cottage are all on the market.
Contact details for the estate agent are listed with each property.
La Chaumiere, a 1/2 bed cottage in West Chiltington, available for �400,000. Contact: Comyn and James on 01798 888111 or email property@comynandjames.co.uk
This substantial period village home with annexe, near Pulborough, is on the market for �1,295,000. Contact: Comyn and James on 01798 888111 or email property@comynandjames.co.uk
