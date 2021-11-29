The property boasts an impressive open-plan feel to the ground floor along with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The front door opens into an impressive welcoming entrance hall which flows through to the rear of the property. The large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room creates a real feeling of space with two pairs of large double-glazed sliding doors to the rear and two feature skylight lanterns with recessed LED strip lighting. The recently fitted kitchen offers a comprehensive range of units and large central island with two integrated electric ovens, microwave, warming drawer, larder fridge and separate freezer, dishwasher and induction hob with integrated extractor, along with an inset sink unit with rinsing tap. An open-plan walk way leads from the dining area through to a play room while a door from the kitchen leads into a separate utility room and the integral garage. On the first floor there are four bedrooms, a family bathroom and a modern shower room. The second floor offers a small landing leading through to the master bedroom with Juliet balcony, a walk-in dressing room and an en-suite shower room. Outside, here is on-site parking for several vehicles on the gravel in/out driveway while to the rear there is a fully enclosed 63ft by 50ft garden with lawn and patio areas. The property, in Wansford Way, is on the market for £1,000,000 with Coastguards Property on Zoopla.