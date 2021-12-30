The elegantly presented family property is in College Road and appeared on Zoopla on Christmas Eve 2021.
The Freehold house boasts six bedrooms, three bath/shower rooms (two en suite), a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, a cloakroom, south facing gardens, a double garage and an annexe.
It is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales.
The double aspect sitting room gets lots of light from bay windows and French doors that lead out onto the patio.
Another view of the sitting room.
The large Shaker-style kitchen can easily accommodate a central dining area. It also has an Aga and an exposed brick chimney breast. The French doors make it easy to enjoy al fresco meals.
Another view of the beautiful kitchen.