The property in Tottingworth Park in Broad Oak is located at the head of a quiet access lane offering a lovely outlook over its own land and beyond. Constructed about 20 years ago, it was heavily influenced by the modernist work in the 1960s of the world-renowned architect Michael Manser. The concept for The Walled Garden was inspired by the Barcelona Pavilion designed and constructed in 1928/9 by Mies van der Rohe for the Barcelona International Exposition of that year. Essentially a glass envelope with a steel frame, interlocking with a richly coloured, tall Victorian wall, the property is one, which displays timeless elegance and simplicity. The property has shallow reflecting pools which use black dye to reflect the architecture of the house and the wall. It is on the market with Hamptons of Tunbridge Wells with a guide price of £2m. Full details are on the Zoopla website. Read more: www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/apartment-for-sale-at-sussex-manor-house-originally-built-for-descendent-of-robert-the-bruce-3381563