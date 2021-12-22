This is a fantastic opportunity to completely refurbish and modernise this property which is in a desirable, quiet private mews location and includes a riverside garden with views of the River Arun.
Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, cloakroom, kitchen/dining area, lounge, bedroom one, bedroom two, bathroom, riverside garden and a car port.
This property, in Tarrant Wharf, Arundel, is for sale by the modern method of auction, powered by iamsold Ltd, with a guide price of £700,000 – to make a bid contact Cubitt & West or view more details on Zoopla.
