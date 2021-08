The impressive family home is situated in Slaugham, Haywards Heath, and has four bathrooms and four receptions rooms.

The master bedroom has an en suite and a dressing room.

The round house is currently being used as a home office and the double garage and store room has a studio with a shower room.

There are substantial gardens and grounds surrounding the home including a beautiful outdoor pool.

Information and photographs from Zoopla.

