Look inside this 15-bed country home on the market for £5,950,000

This Grade 2 listed building has 15 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and seven reception rooms.

There is also a separate four bed Coach house.

Surrounding the Edwardian property is approximately 58 acres of land with formal gardens, parkland, woodland, a swimming pool and views of the South Downs.

The main home is arranged over 3 floors with refined formal south-facing reception rooms on the ground floor and 15 bedrooms on the upper floors.

The house has been used occasionally for weddings, open days for the local community and also as a residential wellness centre at weekends, and would lend itself very well to a boutique hotel, retreat or similar, subject to the necessary planning permissions.

Located in Sedgwick Park, Horsham, RH13, the home is 2.7 miles from Horsham town centre and 2.7 miles from Christs Hospital.

Still privately owned, the current proprietors have also made their mark, with extensive renovation and redecorating. The West Wing remains an exciting project for the next owner.

The Henderson family transformed the neglected house and garden in the late 19th century into what is seen today.

An additional 34.59 acres is available by separate negotiation.

