Look inside £3.5 million eight-bed Sussex home with equestrian facilities, swimming pool, tennis courts and woodland

It is on the market for £3.5 million and has eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and five reception rooms.

There are extensive equestrian facilities, a paddock, stand alone secondary accommodation, sports courts and an outdoor swimming pool. The rural location enjoys beautiful views and the property comes with its own woodland.

Internally, the house benefits from well proportioned rooms and high ceilings. Stone fireplaces, timber panelled doors, polished oak, limestone and slate floors and period-style radiators are consistent features. The entire property is immaculately kept.

Pictures and details from Zoopla.

