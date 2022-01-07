The Farmhouse, Uckfield

Look inside £1.65 million family home in the country with nine acres of grounds

This country home is situated in the village of Fletching, Uckfield, and is in excellent condition throughout.

By Juliet Mead
Friday, 7th January 2022, 12:13 pm

It has four bedrooms, three en-suite bathrooms and an orangery. There is also a detached home office, garage and additional out buildings within the grounds.

Located off a quiet country lane, The Farmhouse is a truly beautiful family home and offers 3597 square feet of exceptionally light and well-designed internal living space and an additional 719 square feet of outbuildings. The grounds include several acres of woodland that back on to Sheffield Forest - a beautiful spot for both walking and riding.

The property is on the market for £1,650,000.

Pictures and information from Zoopla.

