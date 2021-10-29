Look inside high-tech £3 million West Sussex home with swimming pool, cinema, tennis court and paddocks

One of the sitting rooms has a recessed ceiling cinema screen together with an HD projector and cinema audio, and enough additional space for a further dining area. There are French doors out to the garden, and overlooking the tennis court. Upstairs, the luxurious main bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling and separate dressing room, also features glazed doors out to a large balcony overlooking the garden and paddocks. There are steps leading down to the garden from the spacious balcony.