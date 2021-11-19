The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 12.4% annual growth.

The average Horsham house price in September was £420,792, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1% increase on August.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across the South East, where prices increased 3%, and Horsham underperformed compared to the 2.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Horsham rose by £46,000 – putting the area 14th among the South East’s 70 local authorities for annual growth

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Horsham rose by £46,000 – putting the area 14th among the South East’s 70 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Rother, where property prices increased on average by 21.2%, to £359,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Runnymede lost 1.6% of their value, giving an average price of £408,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Horsham in September – they increased 0.3%, to £693,150 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 13.2%.

Among other types of property:

Terraced: remained level over the month; up 12.6% annually; £341,291 average

Flats: down 0.3% monthly; up 8.2% annually; £207,766 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Horsham spent an average of £308,000 on their property – £33,000 more than a year ago, and £35,000 more than in September 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £501,000 on average in September – 62.8% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Horsham compare?

Buyers paid 13.5% more than the average price in the South East (£371,000) in September for a property in Horsham. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £270,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £664,000 on average, and 1.6 times as much as in Horsham. Elmbridge properties cost 2.9 times as much as homes in Southampton (£230,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in September

Horsham: £420,792

The South East: £370,886

UK: £269,945

Annual growth to September

Horsham: +12.4%

The South East: +11.7%

UK: +11.8%

Best and worst annual growth in the South East

Rother: +21.2%