Four-bedroom bungalow in seaside village up for auction – with a guide price of £150k

Isle Vista Bracklesham will go under the hammer later this month

Isle Vista in Bracklesham Lane is among 161 lots in the latest auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is being offered with a freehold guide price of £150,000 to £160,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s latest auction which ends on Wednesday, September 22.

Richard Payne, senior auction appraiser and auctioneer, said: “This vacant four-bedroom detached bungalow provides spacious accommodation and is now in need of refurbishment throughout.

The main bedroom inside the Bracklesham bungalow

“The property has double glazing, a gas heating system via radiators, a driveway with parking area for several vehicles and an east facing rear garden.

“Once refurbishment works have been carried out it will make an excellent family home or could be let to generate a good income.”

The bungalow is on the corner of Elm Close and Bracklesham Lane.

To find out more, visit: {https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/228/24/|www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/228/24/